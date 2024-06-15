WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian novelist Roy faces prosecution for 'provocative' Kashmir remarks
Booker-prize winning author Arundhati Roy, Kashmiri law academic Showkat Hussain to be prosecuted for remarks made in 2010.
Indian novelist Roy faces prosecution for 'provocative' Kashmir remarks
Roy and a Kashmiri law academic will be prosecuted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over alleged “provocative speeches” delivered at a conference held in 2010 in New Delhi.  / Photo: AFP
June 15, 2024

Famed Indian author and novelist Arundhati Roy will be prosecuted under stringent laws for her comments on Kashmir made in 2010.

The sanction to prosecute Booker prize-winning author Roy was granted on Friday by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, top official of the Indian capital.

Roy and Kashmiri law academic Sheikh Showkat Hussain will be prosecuted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over alleged “provocative speeches” delivered at a conference held in 2010 in New Delhi.

“The issues discussed and spoken about at the conference propagated the separation of Kashmir from India,” Press Trust of India reported.

Delhi police had registered a case in the matter after it had received a complaint from Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, on Oct. 28, 2010.

Last year, the Saxena’s office had granted sanction to prosecute them under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sharad Pawar, a top Indian opposition leader, on Saturday described the lieutenant governor’s move as “misuse of power.”

RelatedTruth sacrificed as academic neutrality on Gaza plagues scholarly discourse
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us