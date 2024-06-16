WORLD
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Rafah to allow in aid
The Israeli military has announced what's it's calling a tactical pause in fighting along key roads in Rafah. It was due to start on Sunday morning, and will last 11 hours every day, until further notice. The army says this is to allow aid trucks into the enclave via the Karem Abu Salem crossing. The crossing has suffered a bottle-neck since Israeli ground troops moved into Rafah in early May. James Elder is the spokesperson for UNICEF - he is currently in Rafah, Gaza, and says that any pause on the bombardment is good news for people in Gaza - however, a safe environment alongside it's distribution is vital as well.
June 16, 2024
