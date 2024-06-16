Türkiye's first heavy-class military unmanned ground vehicle Alpar will be showcased abroad.

Türkiye's leading military vehicle manufacturer Otokar will showcase a range of products at Eurosatory, Europe's largest and one of the world's leading defence industry fairs, starting on Monday in Paris.

As part of this event, the heavy-class unmanned ground vehicle Alpar will be introduced abroad for the first time.

Designed with a maximum load capacity of 15 tonnes, Alpar operates silently with its serial hybrid electric drive system.

Otokar has conducted extensive engineering and qualification tests for Alpar since its introduction last year, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

Following extensive development, Alpar now includes autonomous patrol capabilities from point A to point B and vehicle tracking, alongside 2D and 3D mapping features.

Otokar continues to enhance these functions, aiming for advanced autonomy levels in the future.

Mobility tests

Alpar, equipped with a serial hybrid power system, is undergoing mobility tests in both road and terrain environments.

These tests evaluate battery efficiency, power consumption, vehicle range, electric motor efficiency, and optimisations.

Development efforts also focus on enhancing user control and situational awareness through the Remote Control Unit.

Unmanned military vehicles, like Alpar, are still in the development stages in advanced defence industries worldwide.

While they offer advantages in protecting personnel during dangerous missions, they are not expected to replace human decision-making on the battlefield.

Autonomous systems are likely to excel in routine tasks such as patrols and surveillance, aiming to reduce human error with artificial intelligence.

Future advancements may also integrate autonomous systems as "wing tanks" within tank teams.

Alpar features 360-degree situational awareness and can operate up to five kilometres using MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) radio.

It navigates without GPS using local maps for tasks like route following, patrol, convoy duties, communication with other unmanned systems, 2D and 3D LIDAR (light detection and ranging) mapping, obstacle detection, route planning, and friend/foe identification.

ASELSAN's KORKUT 8x8 to debut

ASELSAN is also set to unveil its latest advancements in defence technology at Eurosatory 2024, taking place from June 17 to June 21.

Among the standout innovations, the KORKUT Air Defence Gun System, integrated on an 8x8 vehicle, will take center stage. This marks the first time the system is showcased on such a platform at an international exhibition.

The KORKUT Air Defence Gun System, renowned for its efficiency and advanced capabilities, is now available integrated on an 8x8 vehicle.

Already a vital component of the Turkish Armed Forces' inventory in a tracked vehicle configuration, the KORKUT system's versatility allows it to be adapted for various operational needs.

Whether deployed in a stationary setup, on a tracked vehicle, or now on an 8x8 vehicle, the KORKUT system is designed to perform optimally across different geographies and challenging terrains.

Its key features include a stabilised and unmanned gun turret capable of firing while on the move, ensuring effective defence in dynamic combat scenarios.