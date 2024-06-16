German police shot and wounded an axe-wielding man ahead of an EURO 2024 match in Hamburg, authorities have said.

The suspect attempted to attack several fans and officers at Hamburg’s popular Reeperbahn district, several hours before the game between Poland and the Netherlands, police said on Sunday.

“Current findings indicate that a man came out of a bar, he obviously had a pickaxe, and also a Molotov cocktail. He then ran towards several passers-by, including police officers,” police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrun told local media.

She said the police officers at the scene had to use their guns to stop the attacker.

The suspect was hospitalised with gunshot wounds to his leg, according to local media reports.

'Mental issues'

In a statement released several hours after the incident, Hamburg police said the suspect was identified as a 39-year-old German who had had some mental issues.

“There is currently no indication of his motivation." the statement said.

"However, there is no evidence that there is any connection to UEFA EURO 2024 championship,” the police added.

The incident occurred several hundred metres away from a public viewing fan zone, where thousands of soccer fans were gathering to watch the football match.