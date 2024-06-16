WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police shoot man wielding axe ahead of EURO 2024 match in Hamburg
The suspect attempted to attack people with a pickaxe near a fan zone in the popular Reeperbahn district, hours before the game between Poland and Netherlands.
German police shoot man wielding axe ahead of EURO 2024 match in Hamburg
A police spokesperson said the police officers at the scene had to use their guns to stop the attacker. / Photo: AFP
June 16, 2024

German police shot and wounded an axe-wielding man ahead of an EURO 2024 match in Hamburg, authorities have said.

The suspect attempted to attack several fans and officers at Hamburg’s popular Reeperbahn district, several hours before the game between Poland and the Netherlands, police said on Sunday.

“Current findings indicate that a man came out of a bar, he obviously had a pickaxe, and also a Molotov cocktail. He then ran towards several passers-by, including police officers,” police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrun told local media.

She said the police officers at the scene had to use their guns to stop the attacker.

The suspect was hospitalised with gunshot wounds to his leg, according to local media reports.

'Mental issues'

In a statement released several hours after the incident, Hamburg police said the suspect was identified as a 39-year-old German who had had some mental issues.

“There is currently no indication of his motivation." the statement said.

"However, there is no evidence that there is any connection to UEFA EURO 2024 championship,” the police added.

The incident occurred several hundred metres away from a public viewing fan zone, where thousands of soccer fans were gathering to watch the football match.

RelatedMassive protests in Germany against far-right, racism
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us