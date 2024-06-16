June 16, 2024
International summit on Ukraine warns of worldwide repercussions
An international summit on Ukraine has warned against worldwide repercussions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Nearly a hundred leaders at the two-day event in Switzerland have called for a political solution while emphasising the need to uphold international law. TRT World’s Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
