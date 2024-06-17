Israel arrests record 9,000 Palestinians since October

Israeli forces have intensified raids across the occupied West Bank since the Hamas attacks last October, and arrested a record 9,000 Palestinians. They include dozens of women who have been placed in overcrowded prisons, where they are often beaten and left without contact with the outside world. And many were detained without charge under an old law left behind from the days of British rule. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from the occupied West Bank.