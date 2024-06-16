Türkiye has nabbed hundreds of irregular immigrants in several western cities, the Coast Guard Command announced Sunday.

Twenty-four irregular migrants were brought ashore after their boat was discovered drifting due to engine failure off the coast of Ayvacik in Türkiye’s Canakkale province.

The foreign nationals were taken to the Ayvacik Deportation Center after processing.

Separately, 122 irregular migrants were apprehended off Bodrum district of Türkiye’s Mugla province in the Aegean region.

Turkish Coast Guard boats were dispatched to the area at various times after detecting irregular migrants in a sailing vessel and a rubber boat, according to a statement from the Coast Guard Command.

The irregular migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

In addition, two individuals were detained on suspicion of human trafficking.

Also, 15 irregular migrants were apprehended off the coast of Ayvacik.

The foreign nationals were brought ashore and taken to the Ayvacik Deportation Center after processing.

Another 139 irregular migrants, including 49 children, were apprehended off the coasts of Urla, Cesme and Dikili districts in Türkiye’s Aegean province of Izmir.

Turkish Coast Guard teams were dispatched to the areas off the coasts of Urla and Cesme upon receiving reports of irregular migrants in rubber boats.

Teams stopped three rubber boats, capturing 117 irregular migrants, including 45 children.

The Coast Guard Mobile Radar (MORAD-10) detected a group of irregular migrants in a rubber boat off the coast of Dikili.

Coast Guard teams were sent to the area and apprehended 22 irregular migrants, including four children.

A suspect alleged to be a migrant smuggler was also detained.

After processing, the irregular migrants were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

Another 62 irregular migrants, including 18 children, were apprehended off the coasts of Bodrum and Marmaris districts in Türkiye’s Mugla province.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard Command, the Coast Guard Mobile Radar (MORAD-16) detected a group of irregular migrants on a sailing vessel off the coast of Bodrum.

Teams stopped the vessel enroute to Italy and apprehended 52 irregular migrants, including 15 children, along with two suspected migrant smugglers.

In Namlialan Bay in Marmaris district of Mugla province, information was received about a group of irregular migrants requesting assistance in an area inaccessible by land.

Coast Guard boats and teams from the Bozburun Gendarmerie Station Command were dispatched to the area.

The teams apprehended 10 irregular migrants, including three children.

The irregular migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

In addition, two individuals were detained on suspicion of human trafficking.