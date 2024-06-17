BIZTECH
Fiscal policy key to sharing generative-AI gains, reducing inequality — IMF
The IMF has warned of potential job losses in white-collar professions due to generative AI and calls for fiscal policy changes to address the issue.
The IMF sounds the alarm on potential job losses due to generative AI. / Photo: AP
June 17, 2024

Fiscal policy has a "major role to play" in broadening the financial gains from generative AI technology and preventing a spike in wealth inequality, the IMF has said.

Left unchecked, generative artificial intelligence (AI) threatens to amplify job losses among white-collar professions, International Monetary Fund staff wrote in a new paper on Monday.

The technology forms the core of chatbots including Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

To mitigate the negative effects of generative AI, governments should consider putting in place new measures to raise additional revenue and support people who lose their jobs, the IMF said.

"Fiscal policy has a major role to play in supporting a more equal distribution of gains and opportunities from generative-AI," IMF staff wrote in a blog post published to accompany the new paper.

"But this will require significant upgrades to social protection and tax systems around the world," they continued, arguing in favour of more generous unemployment insurance and investment in sector-based training to prepare workers for "the jobs of the AI age."

Tax breaks

The IMF staff came out against the idea of implementing a special tax on AI products, which some academics have called for, arguing that it could end up hampering productivity growth.

Instead, corporate tax breaks that encourage the "rapid displacement of human jobs" should be reconsidered, and taxes on capital income should be strengthened to help "offset rising wealth inequality," they added.

