Israelis rally in Jerusalem in 'week of disruption'

Israeli protesters have descended on the streets outside the parliament and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in West Jerusalem as part of a so-called 'disruption week'. The demonstration called for elections, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a deal to secure the release of the 120 remaining hostages. And it turned violent outside Netanyahu's home with police arresting several people. Mohammad Al-Kassim was there.