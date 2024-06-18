South Korea suspends military agreement with North Korea

In South Korea, tensions in the border areas near North Korea have reached new levels with Seoul's suspension of a military agreement with Pyongyang. Garbage-filled balloons launched from North Korea have landed in South Korean neighbourhoods. And with military drills set to start near the DMZ, some people are waiting for their next smartphone alert to warn them to seek shelter, while others suggest the tensions are not so serious. Frank Smith reports from the border.