Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages on Eid al Adha
Palestinian news agency WAFA reports a group of settlers invaded the town of Deir Dibwan and threw stones at residents, resulting in three injuries.
Illegal settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles in northern West Bank, and established an illegal outpost on privately owned Palestinian land east of Hebron. / Photo: AA Archive
June 18, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian villages and properties in several areas of the occupied West Bank that were marking the second day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that illegal settlers attacked Palestinian residents in the town of Deir Dibwan east of Ramallah on Monday.

The agency said a group of settlers invaded the town's outskirts, gathered in the area and threw stones at residents, resulting in three injuries.

In the northern West Bank, WAFA said illegal settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles in the town of Huwara south of Nablus.

In the south, the agency noted that settlers established an illegal outpost on privately owned Palestinian land east of Hebron on Monday.

Occupied West Bank raids

Armed settler groups set up large settlement tents and wooden and tin shelters on lands in the town of Bani Naim.

According to the agency, the Israeli army also raided various areas of the occupied West Bank on Monday, including the town of Ajjul north of Ramallah, where confrontations broke out between residents and Israeli forces without reporting any casualties.

The army also stormed the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, several neighbourhoods in the city of Hebron, and the town of Ramin, east of Tulkarm.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 37,300 people since last October.

