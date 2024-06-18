WORLD
Biden offers path to citizenship for immigrants married to US citizens
In a significant election-year move, US President Joe Biden announces plan to allow certain immigrant spouses to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship.
Senior officials expect applications to open by summer's end, with fees yet to be determined. / Photo: AP Archive
June 18, 2024

US President Joe Biden is taking an expansive, election-year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the US.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Biden administration will, in the coming months, allow certain spouses of US citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and, eventually, citizenship.

The move could affect upwards of half a million immigrants, according to senior administration officials.

To qualify, an immigrant must have lived in the United States for 10 years as of Monday and be married to a US citizen.

If a qualifying immigrant’s application is approved, he or she would have three years to apply for a green card, receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation in the meantime.

Biden appears to be balancing his own aggressive crackdown on the border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.

Who qualifies?

About 50,000 noncitizen children with a parent who is married to a US citizen could also potentially qualify for the same process, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters on the proposal on condition of anonymity.

There is no requirement on how long the couple must have been married, and no one becomes eligible after Monday.

That means immigrants who reach that 10 year mark any time after June 17, 2024, will not qualify for the program, according to the officials.

Senior administration officials said they anticipate the process will be open for applications by the end of the summer, and fees to apply have yet to be determined.

Biden will speak about his plans at a Tuesday event at the White House, which will also mark the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program is a popular Obama-era directive that offered deportation protections and temporary work permits for young immigrants who lack legal status.

White House officials privately encouraged Democrats in the House, which is in recess this week, to travel back to Washington to attend the announcement.

SOURCE:AP
