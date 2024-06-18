June 18, 2024
Diplomatic row between Niger and Benin stalls oil movement
Six Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack on Sunday while protecting an oil pipeline to neighbouring Benin, according to the Niger army. With over 80% of fuel in Sub-Saharan Africa moved by road tankers, there's a push to build cross-border pipelines. But the escalating diplomatic row between Niger and Benin has so far stalled the drive.
