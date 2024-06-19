WORLD
Singapore court jails faith leader for swindling, abusing followers
Woo May Hoe convinced some 30 followers into believing she was a deity and defrauded them of more than $10 million over several years, according to court documents.
She had told her followers that their payments would be used for getting rid of their "bad karma". / Photo: AP Archive
June 19, 2024

A Singaporean faith leader has been jailed for 10 years for swindling millions of dollars from her followers and using violent punishments to discipline those who disobeyed her.

Woo May Hoe was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday, according to Singapore-based Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a rare case of cult-like crime in the wealthy financial hub.

Woo convinced some 30 followers into believing she was a deity and defrauded them of more than $10 million over several years, according to court documents.

Woo had told her followers that their payments would be used for getting rid of their "bad karma".

They were told the funds were being sent to a spiritual figure in India called Sri Sakthi Narayani Amma or financing the construction of new temples, the court documents said.

She punished followers if they disobeyed her by caning them, forcing them to eat faeces or pulling their teeth out with pliers.

Unlawful society

Health officials found she had paranoid schizophrenia at the time of her offences but that she was aware of the illegal nature of her acts, according to CNA.

"The accused's actions have completely shattered the lives of her followers, leaving them in dire financial circumstances and causing permanent physical disability to some," the prosecutors said in their sentencing submissions to the court.

In 2020, Singapore police arrested 21 members of a local chapter of South Korea's Shincheonji Church of Jesus (SCJ).

They were detained for being members of an unlawful society.

Under Singapore law, anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years as well as be fined up to $3,700.

