June 19, 2024
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun grilled on company's culture and oversights
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has spent some uncomfortable time on the congressional grill on Tuesday. US Senators questioned him about production failures, safety concerns, fatal crashes, whistleblower allegations and ongoing investigations of the company’s culture and oversight of jetliners that are used worldwide. It was an emotionally packed hearing. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
