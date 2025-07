Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 with Muldur, Guler, Akturkoglu scoring

Türkiye are top of Group F following their thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia in Germany. The Crescent Stars couldn't have asked for a better start at the euros. Now they're even hoping to reach the knockout stages. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos was at the game and reports on an historic night in Dortmund.