June 19, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia and North Korea vow to aid each other in case of attack
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang for a summit on Wednesday. The two leaders have signed a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement and upgraded their military ties to include mutual defence. The meeting comes amid widespread concern regarding North Korea-Russia military cooperation, especially in South Korea and the United States. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
Russia and North Korea vow to aid each other in case of attack / Others
Explore