Kenya's Leap to Electric Future: From E-Motorbikes to Solar Power

NexTech visits Nairobi, Kenya, and explores how this East African nation is embracing a cleaner, more electric future. See how Kenya is reducing its carbon footprint while boosting economic growth. Whether it's cutting fuel costs, providing reliable transport, or bringing electricity to off-grid homes, Kenya's e-mobility revolution is paving the way for a sustainable future.