TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye denies meeting of foreign minister and Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Foreign ministry refutes reports that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in Ukraine peace summit as a state, reiterating Türkiye's policy regarding the status of the Patriarchate as non-ecumenical.
Türkiye denies meeting of foreign minister and Greek Orthodox Patriarch
The foreign ministry also requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine regarding the inclusion of the Patriarchate as a  signatory to the joint communique from the summit. / Photo: AFP
June 20, 2024

Türkiye has denied reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had an official meeting with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew on the sidelines of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

Reports claiming that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine with the status of a state "do not reflect the truth," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Onder Keceli stressed on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also refuted allegations that Fidan had an official bilateral meeting with Bartholomew on the margins of the summit, which took place at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland from June 15-16.

Keceli further addressed allegations that the name of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate was later added as a signatory to the joint communique adopted and released to the public at the end of the summit.

"We have requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine, the organisers of the summit, regarding these claims," he said.

Keceli reiterated that there has been no change in Türkiye's state policy regarding the status of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

Türkiye does not recognise the "ecumenical" title of the Patriarchate, viewing the patriarch solely as the religious leader of the country's Greek minority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us