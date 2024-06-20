US court to consider legal challenges to law that could ban TikTok

A US Appeals court is sticking to its fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law that could ban TikTok in the US. The law requires China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets or potentially be shut down in the States. The app is used by nearly 170 million people in the US. Craig Boswell talked with experts about the court case and what comes next.