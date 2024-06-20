June 20, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees in northwestern Uganda strive for self-sufficiency
The UN's refugee agency says Uganda urgently needs about 343 million dollars to sustain more than 1.6 million refugees and asylum seekers this year. But, some refugees are working hard to improve their lives using their own skills. Darren Allan Kyeyune attended a talent show in northwestern Uganda to internationally honour the rights, needs, and dreams of refugees.
DIGITAL-REFUGEESGOTTALENT-PKG-DAK / Others
Explore