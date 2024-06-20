A young Canadian Palestinian nurse describes horrors he saw at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital

‘People would come in with complete amputations, burns, and you know that they will die’ Meet Ahmed Kouta, a Canadian Palestinian nurse, who describes the horrors he saw for months at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital in an exclusive interview with TRT World. Since Israel’s launching a war on Gaza on October 7, the 23-year-old nurse documented the dire situation in Gaza’s hospitals, sharing his experiences with over 400,000 followers on Instagram. Kouta worked tirelessly in the emergency ward of al-Shifa Hospital, which handled many of the casualties in the brutal Israeli attacks that killed more than 37,400 Palestinians. ‘If doctors say I’m not going to do this anymore, then many patients will die waiting.’ ‘Some patients were alive, but they were going to die as there was no space to treat them, and there were so many of them waiting for treatment.’