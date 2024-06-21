TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye maintains pressure on PKK terrorists both at home and abroad
Four terrorists are neutralised in Northern Iraq and another four in southeast Türkiye as the country's counterterrorism operations continue unabated.
Türkiye maintains pressure on PKK terrorists both at home and abroad
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
June 21, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, and four other PKK terrorists in Türkiye’s southeastern Sirnak province.

The terrorists detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq were neutralised with an airstrike, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry vowed that the Turkish army's counterterrorism operations will continue unabated, saying: "There is no escape for the terrorists, nowhere is safe for them."

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Over 40,000 people killed

Separately, in a domestic operation led by the Turkish interior ministry on Friday, security forces neutralised four PKK terrorists in the rural area of Beytussebap district in Sirnak province.

Those neutralised during Operation Bozdogan-44 included one terrorist wanted by the interior ministry in the orange category, and two wanted in the grey category. In Türkiye's colour-coded wanted list, red represents the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Expressing Ankara’s determination to fight against terrorism, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X: ”We will root out and cast away these traitors from our sacred homeland. We will cut off the breaths of the terrorists one by one.”

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us