June 21, 2024
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye’s ancient city Hierapolis offers night-time tours
The southwest of Türkiye is known for its ancient cities which attract visitors from far and wide. But with global warming, tourists have been sweltering in the heat. So the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry has found a way of attracting history lovers to archaeological sites without them suffering in the heat. Bera Karaman reports from Denizli.
