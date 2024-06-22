Gen Z leads protests against proposed Kenya tax hikes

Gen Z's unique engagement with politics is well-documented. Around three-fourths of 'Zoomers', the generation born after 1996, are involved in a social or political cause. In Kenya, they are changing the political narrative by becoming engaged with politics, and participating in boycotts and demonstrations. Almost 75% of them believe that being politically engaged is important to their identity. Anne Macharia reports from Nairobi.