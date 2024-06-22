June 22, 2024
US' top doctor calls for warnings on social media apps
America's chief doctor is calling for tobacco-style warnings on sites like Instagram and TikTok, alerting children and their parents to the dangers social media has on mental health. Big tech companies are bracing themselves for an onslaught of new state and federal legislation this year, with far-reaching regulatory implications. Selina Downes reports from Washington DC.
