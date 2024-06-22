WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel strikes Gaza tent camp twice, killing 25 and wounding 50
Israeli military has bombarded Gaza tent camps for displaced Palestinians just outside an Israel-designated safe zone, killing at least 25 civilians and wounding another 50, according to the Palestinians health officials and emergency workers. Witnesses told The Associated Press that the Israeli military fired a second volley that killed people who came out of their tents after a first strike. Those who tried to save victims of the first strike were bombed in the second strike, they said. The International Committee of the Red Cross says the shelling heavily damaged one of its field hospitals. In its ritualistic statement, the Israeli military said the massacre was under review. Friday’s attack by Israel on displaced Palestinians comes less than a month after an Israeli bombing triggered a deadly fire that tore through a camp for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, drawing widespread international outrage — including from some of Israel’s closest allies — over the military’s expanding invasion into Rafah.
Israel strikes Gaza tent camp twice, killing 25 and wounding 50 / Others
June 22, 2024
