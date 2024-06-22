AIPAC spending millions to unseat pro-Palestine Congressman

Pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC is spending a record $14 million to unseat and silence Congressman Jamaal Bowman who is running for reelection in a NYC Democratic primary on June 25 In the past few months, Bowman has been one of the very few members of the Congress calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza and an end to the US unconditional military support to Tel Aviv.