WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian child dies from Israeli gunfire injuries near Ramallah
Eyewitnesses say an Israeli force raided the Al Amari camp, resulting in several people being wounded by gunfire including 12-year-old Muhammad Murad Ahmad Hoshiya.
Palestinian child dies from Israeli gunfire injuries near Ramallah
The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years. / Photo: AA Archive
June 22, 2024

A Palestinian child has succumbed to his injuries inflicted by Israeli army gunfire near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said "the child, Muhammad Murad Ahmad Hoshiya, 12, succumbed to critical injuries he sustained about a week ago in Ramallah."

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on June 14 that an ambulance crew had transported to the hospital "a 12-year-old child injured by live bullets in the abdomen during the occupation army's storming of Al Amari camp in Ramallah," describing his condition as "critical."

Eyewitnesses said that an Israeli force stormed the city of Al Bireh and raided the Al Amari camp, and the Umm Al Sharayet neighbourhood south of the city, resulting in seven people being wounded by gunfire, the Health Ministry had said.

The Israeli military has been regularly conducting raids in the occupied West Bank over the past few years, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza last October.

Palestinians have also faced violent attacks from illegal settlers.

Since last October 7, at least 552 Palestinians have been killed, including 132 children, and nearly 5,200 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

RelatedArmenia officially recognises state of Palestine: Foreign Ministry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us