Türkiye has expressed sorrow over the death of India's envoy to the country, Virander Paul.

"We have learned the passing away on 21 June of Dr. Virander Paul, Ambassador of India to Türkiye, with deep sorrow," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday on X.

"Ambassador Paul will be remembered with appreciation for his candid efforts and determination for strengthening the relations between our two countries during his tenure," it added.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had announced Paul's death on Friday. The ambassador had been undergoing cancer treatment.