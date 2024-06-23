WORLD
Ukraine attacks multiple Russian territories using drones — officials
Russia has sounded air raid sirens after Ukrainian drone strikes, as officials report the successful interception of the drones with no casualties or damage.
June 23, 2024

Ukraine launched tens of drones overnight targeting several Russian regions but with no reported damage, Russian officials have said.

At least 23 drones were destroyed over Russia's western region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's air defence systems also destroyed drones over the Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, governor of the region in Russia's west, said on Telegram.

It was not immediately clear how many drones were downed.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in either region, the governors said.

An air raid alert was announced for the Lipetsk region several hundred kilometres south of Moscow, the region's governor said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kiev has often said its strikes inside Russian territory are meant to undermine Moscow's war effort and are in response to Russia's air attacks on Ukraine's energy, military and transport infrastructure.

