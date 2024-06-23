WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthi rebels report targeting five ships in conjunction with Iraqi militia
There has been no immediate response from Israel, the US, or Britain, the usual targets of Houthi attacks.
Houthi rebels report targeting five ships in conjunction with Iraqi militia
In a statement, the Houthis said: “The Yemeni armed forces carried out two joint military operations in collaboration with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.” / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 23, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that their forces, in coordination with an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeted five ships in the northern Israeli port of Haifa and the Mediterranean Sea.

In a statement, the Houthis said: “The Yemeni armed forces carried out two joint military operations in collaboration with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.”

“The first operation targeted four ships in the port of Haifa, including two cement tankers and two general cargo ships, belonging to companies that violated the ban on entry to the ports of occupied Palestine, using several drones," they said.

“The second operation targeted the Shorthorn Express ship (identity not determined) in the Mediterranean Sea as it was heading to the port of Haifa, using several drones,” the group said, adding that “both operations successfully achieved their objectives, with precise casualties.”

“The Yemeni armed forces will continue joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in support of the Palestinian people until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted,” it added.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, the United States, or Britain, the countries whose ships the Houthis typically target.

RelatedHouthis target ship in Gulf of Aden as USS Eisenhower returns home

No comment or response

The statement follows the Houthis’ announcement that it had targeted the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red and Arabian seas with ballistic and cruise missiles, according to a televised statement by Yahya Saree, their military spokesman.

Later, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied the claim of a “successful attack” on the US ship.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, where more than 37,500 people have been killed in a deadly Israeli offensive since last October.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

RelatedMissile attack targets US carrier after deadly strikes in Yemen: Houthis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us