June 23, 2024
Voices of Gaza: The displaced dentist bringing smiles to besieged Gaza
Dr Mohammad Al Baradei strives to help the people of Gaza by providing medical aid amid the looming threat of war, aggression and genocide from Israel. With limited tools, the displaced Palestinian dentist has to be as resourceful as possible, but maintains that “patients come in with severe pain but after treatment, you see the smiles return to their faces”.
