June 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Released Palestinians account of Israel's use of torture
Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly claims that Israel has the "most moral army in the world". Yet, testimonies of the released Palestinian detainees in Gaza refute that narrative. Some of them are traumatised due to psychological abuse during detention while others' bodies bear evidence of physical torture, a war crime prohibited under international law. #IsraelPalestine
Released Palestinians account of Israel's use of torture / Others
Explore