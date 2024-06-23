WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers use wounded Palestinian as human shield
Israeli soliders have been filmed driving-out of the Occupied West Bank with an injured Palestinian man tied to the hood of their armoured vehicle. Witnesses say he was being used as a human shield. This video was shot in the city of Jenin on Saturday. You can see the injured man on the front, his hand tied to the wind-shield. The Israeli military convoy passes several ambulances without stopping. The licence plate of the vehicle has also been covered. The Palestine Red Crescent says three people, including the man, were wounded during a raid. He was later taken to hospital for treatment. Israel says it will investigate the incident. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative, says that this was done in front of the cameras, and argues what about the incidents happening in places that are no cameras...
Mustafa Barghouti X Ramallah / Others
June 23, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us