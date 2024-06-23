WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drone attack targets US base in western Syria
Drone shot down by US soldiers at base in al-Tanf area, according to local sources.
Drone attack targets US base in western Syria
Al-Tanf military base, located in Syria near the tri-border area where Syria, Jordan, and Iraq meet, is a strategic outpost used by the United States and its coalition partners.  / Photo: AP
June 23, 2024

A US base in western Syria’s Homs province came under a drone attack, according to local sources on Sunday.

The suicide drone was shot down by US soldiers at the base in al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan late Saturday, the sources said.

No injuries were reported.

The US base came under a similar drone attack last April 7.

Groups backed by Iran occasionally target American bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River using missiles and suicide drones.

Earlier this year, an Iraqi resistance group claimed responsibility for a drone attack, which killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens, on a small US military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22.

The group, called Islamic Resistance, stated that it launched attacks on the “Ash Shaddadi and Rukban bases in Syria, as well as the Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity (Israel) against our people in Gaza.”

The group added that it will continue its attacks on the “strongholds of the enemies.”

Three US service members were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Tower 22, a small US base, on the Jordanian-Syrian border, American and Jordanian officials said.

RelatedIraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US base
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us