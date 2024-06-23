WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger army says it killed 'influential' Daesh member
The army also said that nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.
The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication". / Others
June 23, 2024

Niger's army said it had killed a key member of the Daesh terror group during a military raid in the west of the African country.

The clash took place in the Tillaberi region in the vast and unstable "three borders" zone between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Extremist insurgents have staged attacks there for years despite the massive deployment of security forces.

The army said it had killed Abdoulaye Souleymane Idouwal, whom it described as "an influential member" of Daesh, during a raid on Friday.

The army also said that on Thursday nine "terrorists" were killed and 31 arrested in an anti-extremist operation in the region.

Large-scale displacement

The army claims to have "destroyed the means of movement" of the assailants and "seized (their) means of communication".

Civilians in Tillaberi are frequently targeted by extremist militants, which regularly leads to large-scale displacement.

Niger is ruled by military leaders who seized power in a July coup, citing a worsening security situation as justification for the power grab.

The military government is also fighting Boko Haram militants and their rivals Daesh group (ISWAP) in other regions.

SOURCE:AFP
