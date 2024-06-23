June 23, 2024
Israeli air strikes kill at least 20 civilians in Gaza on Sunday
Israeli strikes have killed 20 more Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday. One of the strikes has hit near the Gaza headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, killing at least five people. The attack is the latest to devastate the North, which has been experiencing an intense bombing campaign on top of having little access to relief supplies. Priyanka Navani reports.
