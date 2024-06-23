TÜRKİYE
Turkish aviation team wins US rocket competition
Besting 83 other teams, Istanbul Technical University's Vefa Aviation Team triumphs in the 10,000-feet category at the Spaceport America Cup 2024.
The Turkish team surpassed prominent institutions, including Princeton, Stanford, and George Washington University. /Photo: Vefa Havacilik / Others
June 23, 2024

Istanbul Technical University’s (ITU) Vefa Aviation Team has won first place in the prestigious Spaceport America Cup 2024 rocket competition held in the United States.

Competing against 83 other teams, the ITU Vefa Aviation Team triumphed in the 10,000-feet category.

151 other teams from 20 countries participated in the Spaceport America Cup 2024 rocket competition.

The Turkish team surpassed prominent institutions, including Princeton, Stanford, and George Washington University.

“We are happy and proud"

The ITU Vefa Aviation Team consisted of students from the Ilim Yayma Foundation's Vefa Dormitory. The foundation announced the victory on its social media account, celebrating the team that was established in 2018.

“We are happy and proud. We heartily congratulate all our students and instructors,” the foundation stated.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir also extended his congratulations via social media.

“Türkiye’s rocketeers have become champions. The ITU Vefa Team has won first place in the 10,000 feet category at the Spaceport America Cup, where 152 teams from 20 countries competed. They have surpassed universities such as Princeton, Stanford, and George Washington. I heartily congratulate the ITU Vefa Team,” Kacir said.

Haluk Gorgun, President of Türkiye’s Defence Industries Presidency, also praised the team, highlighting their success as part of the National Technology Initiative.

“The TEKNOFEST generation continues to make history with its potential and success. I heartily congratulate our young brothers who make us proud with their achievements,” Gorgun commented.

World's largest rocket engineering competition

Selcuk Bayraktar, Chairman of Baykar, took to social media to commend the team, referring to them as “legends” and linking their success to the TEKNOFEST generation.

The official TEKNOFEST social media account also posted a congratulatory message, recalling the team’s previous victories in the TEKNOFEST competitions.

The Spaceport America Cup is considered the world’s largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competition, drawing top engineering students from around the globe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
