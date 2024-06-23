WORLD
3 MIN READ
Apple in talks to integrate Meta's AI for its products — report
Apple is exploring ways to integrate Meta's generative AI to enhance its own AI capabilities in the face of fierce competition, according to US media.
Apple navigates AI competition with Meta discussions. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 23, 2024

Apple is talking to major rival Meta about integrating the Facebook parent company's generative AI into its products, as it tries to catch up with rivals on artificial intelligence, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Sunday's report came after Apple also struck a deal with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to help equip its Apple Intelligence suite of new AI features for its coveted products.

For months, pressure has been on Apple to persuade doubters on its AI strategy, after Microsoft and Google rolled out products in rapid-fire succession.

It has developed its own, smaller artificial intelligence but said that it will turn to others such as OpenAI to boost its in-house offering.

According to the Journal, which cited sources close to the matter, Meta has held discussions with Apple over integrating its own generative AI model into Apple Intelligence.

AI integrated systems

Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said in early June that Apple also wanted to integrate capabilities from Google's generative AI system, Gemini, into its devices.

The big challenge for Apple has been how to infuse ChatGPT-style AI — which voraciously feeds off data — into its products without weakening its heavily promoted user privacy and security, according to analysts.

Apple Intelligence will enable users to create their own emojis based on a description in everyday language or to generate brief summaries of e-mails in the mailbox.

Apple said Siri, its voice assistant, will also get an AI-infused upgrade and now will appear as a pulsating light on the edge of your home screen.

Launched over 12 years ago, Siri has long since been seen as a dated feature, overtaken by the new generation of assistants, such as GPT-4 o, OpenAI's latest offering.

According to Canalys, 16 percent of smartphones shipped this year will be equipped with generative AI features, a proportion it expects to rise to 54 percent by 2028.

SOURCE:AFP
