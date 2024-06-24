June 24, 2024
Students across India protest over examination 'scam'
The Indian Government has ordered a federal probe into allegations of irregularities in a National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduates following protests from several student organisations. The education ministry has also ordered an investigation into NEET- responsible for conducting several exams. Smita Sharma reports on the scandal plaguing millions of Indian students.
