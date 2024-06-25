Zionist groups have replaced ‘God’ with the ‘State of Israel’

“We are moving away from the Zionist control of Judaism.” Allan Brownfeld, an 84-year-old Jewish author, has been combatting Zionism in the US for the past half a century and has inspired a new generation of activists. He tells TRT World he now feels optimistic when he sees young Jewish Americans such as IfnotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace challenging the Zionist narrative.