Death toll in terrorist attack in Russia's Dagestan rises to 21
Another policeman dies in hospital, number of law enforcement officers killed in assault rises to 16.
June 25, 2024

The death toll in a terrorist attack in Russia's Caucasus region of Dagestan rose to 21 after another policeman died in the hospital Monday night, the Healthy Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the number of policemen killed in the attack to 16, besides five civilians including a priest.

Assailants had attacked Orthodox churches, synagogues, and a traffic police post in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan on Sunday.

The Russian Guard Corps also announced that one of its servicemen, Ramazan Atziev, was killed in the assault. Atziev was one of the first responders at the scene of the clash near the Holy Dormition Cathedral in the city of Makhachkala.

"He promptly took up a firing position and, together with his comrades, took measures to neutralize the criminals before the arrival of the special forces of the Russian Guard. As a result of the shootout, he sustained a fatal wound," the statement said.

Four more staffers were injured in the clash, and are receiving all necessary medical care, the statement added.

