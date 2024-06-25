The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov.

The ICC said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday that the decision was made after an investigation into alleged international crimes committed in Ukraine between at least October10 2022, and at least March 9, 2023.

Shoygu and Gerasimov are accused of ordering attacks on civilian infrastructure that resulted in excessive incidental harm, as well as committing crimes against humanity of inhumane acts, according to the statement.

"The two warrants of arrest were issued following applications filed by the Prosecution. Pre-Trial Chamber II considered that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects bear responsibility for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023," it said.

According to the court statement, the warrants' contents are classified to protect witnesses and the investigations.

"However, mindful that conduct similar to that addressed in the warrants of arrest, which amounts to violations of international humanitarian law, appears to be ongoing, the Chamber considered that public awareness of the warrants may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes" it said.

Russia's security council said on Tuesday that the ICC's issue of an arrest warrant for Shoygu was "insignificant", Russian news agencies reported.

"The decision by the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court over the secretary of the security council, Sergei Shoigu, is insignificant," the council's press service said, the TASS news agency reported.

"It's all hot air since the ICC's jurisdiction does not cover Russia" and the decision was taken "as part of the west's hybrid war against our country", the press service said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Shoygu as defence minister last month, replacing him with Andrei Belousov, an economist. He then appointed Shoygu as secretary of the security council.

Russia has not yet made an official comment on the ICC's warrant for Gerasimov, chief of the general staff.