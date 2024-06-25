WORLD
Türkiye Proposes Energy ‘Mega Grid’ With Chinese and Russian-Led Security Bloc
It was a bold proposal that, if implemented, could change how energy is generated and transported across vast swathes of Asia. Türkiye's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, over the weekend, proposed establishing a joint mega grid with the Shanghai Co-operation Organization. The SCO, a regional security group led by Russia and China, recently held an energy conference in Astana, as uncertainty grows over future energy supplies disrupted by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza Türkiye's proposal would establish a working group to integrate the electricity infrastructure of SCO members. Having set ambitious decarbonisation goals, Bayraktar says the group could work together with Türkiye to usher in a well-integrated grid which could power the world's growing fleet of electric vehicles. Formed in 2001, the SCO comprises more than 40% of the world's population, a quarter of its land and GDP. Türkiye joined the bloc as a dialogue partner in 2012, and has hinted it wants to expand cooperation. But many have called the SCO a serious challenger to Western-led institutions like NATO, of which Türkiye is also a member. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Manas Chawla CEO at London Politica Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
ST THUMBNAIL SCO / TRT World
June 25, 2024
