Armenia Receives 'Harsh Reprimand' From Israel After Recognising Palestinian Statehood

Armenia is now the latest country to join several other European nations in recognising Palestine as an independent state. Armenia's foreign ministry reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its commitment to international law, while also condemning Israel's military actions in Gaza. But the response from Israel has been harsh and swift. Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador in Tel Aviv, who received, according to a statement, a harsh reprimand conversation. Israeli officials also warned that Armenian's recognition would have a negative effect on relations. Armenia's diplomatic support to Palestine comes after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution last month, which recommended Palestine's admission as a full UN member. Palestine and Turkiye welcomed Yerevan's decision, encouraging more countries to follow suit. And, last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a rare phone call, reiterated their commitment to normalising relations without preconditions. Their rapprochement comes as Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens and Israel becomes increasingly isolated from Europe and the world. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Eugene Chausovsky Senior Director at New Lines Institute Zuhal Mert Uzuner Professor at Marmara University