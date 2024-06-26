June 26, 2024
Tons of piled-up waste pose serious health risks in Gaza
Nearly nine months of violent attacks have forced thousands to flee their homes in search of refuge. But everywhere they go they're finding large piles of rubbish. Hundreds of thousands of tons of it throughout the Gaza Strip according to the United Nations, which it says poses a catastrophic health and environmental risk to displaced people. Obaida Hitto has more.
