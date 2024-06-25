At least 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in past 24 hrs

At least 32 Palestinians have been killed in three separate Israeli air strikes on Gaza City. The sister of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh is among the dead. Meanwhile, the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees says more than 20 percent of Gazans are now going days without food, as Israel continues to block aid deliveries to the enclave. Hilal Uzun reports.