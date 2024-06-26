June 26, 2024
Israel has killed over 130 children in occupied West Bank since October
Children continue to suffer the most from Israel's brutal war. Gaza's health ministry says over 15,000 children have been killed by Israeli forces in the past eight months. But it's not only in Gaza where minors are being killed. In the occupied West Bank, at least 130 Palestinian children have been killed since October 7. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from Ramallah.
