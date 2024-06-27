Balkans Population Projected To Significantly Decrease by 2050

Greece could become the world's first country to suffer from population collapse. Its fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe with some villages not recording a single birth in years. As much of the continent struggles with tumbling birthrates, Greece is a stark example of how hard it will be to reverse the trend. The latest numbers on the country's demographics show the population decline has reached alarming levels. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp